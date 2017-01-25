What does Trump's order on sanctuary cities mean for New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS -- After President Trump signed a new executive order Wednesday on sanctuary cities, many residents are wondering how they will be affected.

New Orleans is one of two cities in the state considered to be a sanctuary city because of policies limiting law enforcement from assisting the federal government with immigration matters.

Trump signed an order Wednesday directing the government to identify federal money it can withhold to punish sanctuary cities.

During dinner time, Lisa Orwig and her friends could not hold back their opinions about President Donald Trump's new executive order.

"He's creating an environment of lack of trust and people not feeling safe," Orwig said.

The executive order was also aimed at building a border wall, adding more border agents, ending "catch and release" of illegal immigrants and adding detention centers.

"You know, these people got here, now they're here and they're trying to become citizens," Orwig said. "I'm not saying everybody who's here as an illegal immigrant is trying to get citizenship, but I think a lot of the vast majority have good intentions and want to have a better life."

Erica Murphy feels this personally; her boyfriend's family is from Palestine.

"When he sent me video footage of what he was looking at, we have no idea what it's like to be in something like that," Murphy said, referring to the environment in Palestine. "And to tell people that they can't escape that and they can't come here and get away from just you know, any minute walking out of your door and being killed, it's just really sad."

For months, Attorney General Jeff Landry pushed for tougher laws on sanctuary cities and immigration policies.

"Our legislature took it up last year and I hope they take it up again, whereby we put in place penalties for those municipalities or parishes that support illegal activity in this state," Landry said.

Others feel the executive order could be a positive.

On Facebook, Jeffrey Miller offered up his advice.

"Prosecute employers who employ people who enter the country illegally," Miller said.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu responded to Trump's executive order Wednesday night, saying in part: "The city does now and will continue to follow federal laws and we will continue to make sure that we arrest and convict violent criminals, regardless of their immigration status. But, the NOPD will not be President Trump's deportation force."

"I think we need to consider who's coming to our country and, look at that and make sure that we're not bringing terrorists in and have a thorough background," Orwig said. "But I don't think it's okay to say to those people who no longer have a home in all of these war torn countries, that you can't come here," Orwig said.

