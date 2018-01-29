What should go where Confederate statues once stood?

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Last April, crews removed the Liberty Place Monument, the first of four Confederate Statues around the city set to come down. Tensions rose from all sides, work though continued.

The Jeff Davis and P.G.T. Beauregard followed, and on May 19th, the fourth and final statue, Robert E. Lee, came down.

"{I remember} a lot of people angry, people supporting both sides, complicated and just chaotic all around," said Veronica Germain.

About eight months after removal, the statues are still believed to be sitting in city-owned warehouses. The spots where those statues once stood, also sit untouched.

"Just kind of looks incomplete," said Germain.

Residents want that to change and suggest something locals and tourists can enjoy.

"It's just a shame seeing those things sticking up with nothing on them," said Scottie. "That just seems foolish."

"We should start honoring people who aren't usually honored," said Sequoiah Bell. "African Americans mainly or just anybody who's done something great or honorable."

Eyewitness News asked residents on Twitter and ideas include statues depicting Katrina heroes, Saints players, the Cajun Navy and other rescue workers from the flood, or local artists and musicians.

"New Orleans is so well-known for its music doing a tribute to local legends, musical icons will be nice and everyone will enjoy that," said Germain.

A request for an update from the City was not given by Monday night. At a press conference, Mayor-Elect LaToya Cantrell, responded what she'd like to see done with the statues and the spots where they once stood:

"I believe it's the current administration that's engaging the community," she said. "Like the Arts Council for example, I think that's a step in the right direction, engaging folks who really care."

Whatever is decided on, many hope it'll unite instead of divide the city.

"I think the more they focus on it and talk with locals and people and see what they would like to put there," said Germain. "Something that won't cause trouble, but keep the history because history where New Orleans came from is important too."

The following statement was released by the Monumental Task Committee:

“The MTC continues to believe the city would be best served by the restoration of these historic artifacts to their original locations. The removal of historic art work from prominent public spaces was a disservice to New Orleans as the city enters its 300th year. The discussions on the future of the confiscated monuments and the stripped sites should be open and transparent and the Monumental Task Committee looks forward to participating."

