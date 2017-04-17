What to say to children who've witnessed a tramatic event

In today's era of technology, anything can be found on the internet.

And some of those things just aren't suitable for adults, let alone children to view.

The events of the past weekend shine light on the importance of talking with today's youth...no matter how traumatizing the topic.

WKYC's Monica Robins sat down with Ayme McCain from Recovery Resources to discuss how and what to say to your children after they've seen a tramatic event.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

© 2017 WKYC-TV