What was there before Confederate monuments?

NEW ORLEANS -- With the remaining Confederate monuments planned for removal, Eyewitness News looks back at what used to be in place before some of them ever went up.

"The city has obviously got a lot of Confederate history and a lot of Confederate symbolism," said Blake Gilpin.

Gilpin is a professor of history at Tulane University. He's recently lectured about the history of the Confederate monuments in New Orleans. He said the P.G.T Beauregard and Jefferson Davis were built close in years when the city was expanding, respectively 1915 and 1908.

The Robert E. Lee Statue, however, has had a longer history.

"It literally was just an open park," Gilpin said of where the monument now stands.

The statue was put in what used to be Tivoli Circle in 1884.

"This was always a major traffic space but obviously changed a lot when Lee was put on this monument," Gilpin explained.

The Liberty Place Monument was built in 1891. It commemorated the Crescent City White League's uprising, and originally stood at the foot of Canal Street. For a brief time, it was removed and stored away. In 1993, it was moved near the railroad by Iberville Street.

"What's much more important is people learn about the moment they were put up and why they were put up," said Gilpin.

Still, as history has shown, over the course of nearly 300 years whether some agree or not the New Orleans landscape has continued to change.

