What you should do BEFORE you lose power

What to have on hand

Non-perishable food for 3 days

3 gallons of water per person

Manual can opener

Flashlight & extra batteries

Matches or lighter

First Aid Kit

Week’s supply of prescription medications

Radio (battery operated or hand crank)

Books & games

What to do and what not to do

Sign up for the special needs registry if you need power for medical equipment. Call 311.

Fill your bathtub with water to clean and flush toilets.

Turn your fridge to its lowest temperature.

Charge electronic devices.

Preserve cell phone battery life.

Stay away from low-hanging or downed power lines.





Around your home/neighborhood

Remove debris from gutters and downspouts.

Clear debris from catch basins. Report clogged catch basins to 311.

Prune trees and shrubs.

Bring outdoor furniture and decorations inside.

Secure or bring garbage bins inside.

Move possessions to your highest floor.

Photograph your property for insurance purposes.

Secure your home

Check your roof and siding for any loose pieces.

Cover your windows with plywood or storm shutters.

Secure boats and recreational vehicles.

If you live in a trailer or mobile home, evacuate for any storm. Before you leave, do all the above and:

Shut off fuel lines but do not disconnect them.

Turn off water where it enters your home.

Use both “over the top” and “frame” ties to secure your home.

