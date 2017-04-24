What's next for those on both sides of the Confederate monuments debate?

NEW ORLEANS – Now that the removal of four Confederate monuments has begun, what’s next for those on both sides of the debate?

When the other three monuments will come down is not being revealed, but those for and against keeping the monuments each have a plan going forward.

There is one thing that both sides of the monuments debate agree on; both are upset that they were removed at night, under heavy police protection. Going forward, they want transparency from the city.

"To me, that's saying that you have bowed to the white supremacist agenda, rather than saying that this is our city we control and our police force can handle any situation," said

Malcolm Suber, a coordinator of Take 'Em Down NOLA.

Take 'Em Down NOLA wants crowds of supporters there to celebrate and second lines, while members of Save Our Circle and The Monumental Task Committee said they have worked peacefully for compromise.



"It was done in the dead of night, last night, they had snipers on the top of the garage. Snipers on American citizens," said Kurt Buchert, a member of Save Our Circle and supporter of The Monumental Task Force.

The groups for keeping the monuments said going forward they will work to add monuments, not tear down, putting plaques explaining the historical perspective on people they say are veterans, even though they were not perfect. They said they’ve identified numerous places where they want to add more statues saluting diversity. They added they'll even raise the money for them.

"We do believe that there should be new monuments, you know, there need to be more monuments to African-Americans in the city," said Buchert.

Those against the statues said when it comes to white supremacy, there is no compromise. Moving forward, they want dozens more landmarks gone, including street names such as Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Jefferson Davis Parkway and more.

"We want the City Council to complete the job. We want them to say not because they are nuisances, but because we as a people in this city are against white supremacy," said Suber.

Proponents feel that like in Rome and Mexico City, history should be in plain view.

"They keep saying they want these monuments in a museum,” said Buchert. “Well, we think New Orleans is a museum. We think it's an outdoor museum, and you can walk your children or grandchildren around the city and teach them things and you don' have to go into air conditioner in some museum."

Opponents said no indoor or outdoor museums should house the statues. History should be taught from books.

"My position is you can throw them in the Mississippi River and use them as anchors,” said Suber. “We owe it to our ancestors and we owe it to future generations to get it right, get it straight. Let's have a city that really embrace democracy and freedom rather than one that endorses oppression and exploitation and racism and white supremacy."

Take 'Em Down NOLA said they will have people stationed at the monuments in the night hours, looking for any movement so they can call supporters.

Those for keeping old monuments and adding new ones are appealing to state and federal lawmakers to protect all monuments.

It is still a tightly kept secret on when the other three are coming down, safety being the concern of the city.

