METAIRIE, La. - People across the area are doing what they can to protect their plants from the frigid temperatures. But what's the best way to do that?

As temperatures drop, a new decorating trend is blanketing people's front and back yards.

“I don’t know how people up north do it," said Sharon Perret. “We started preparing for the freeze on Saturday.”

Sheets, tarps, and other items are being used to cover people's greenery with the hopes it'll protect their plants from the chilly weather.

"We covered our pepper plants, vegetables, and per Dan Gill, my wife read an article and we soiled the citrus trees down here on each side," Maitland Smallpage said.

“We have a tropical plant in the middle of the yard so we decided to use a big heavy tarp and some bricks and cover that up," Perret said.

But does it work? The Plant Garden's Ashley Smith says yes, but when done right.

“The first thing you want to do is make sure your landscape is well-watered," Smith said. “Then for things you want to try and save to come back from the crown of the plant you want to mulch over them. So just add a few inches of mulch and that’ll help insulate the roots.”

While a dry covering is good for extra insulation, Smith warns people to not mess with the plant until after the freeze.

“You don’t want any plastic touching the plant foliage," she said. "Because if that gets cold, it'll actually just burn the plant's foliage. If you prune them back now it’ll further dehydrate them and it could mean that they might eventually die. It’s really just a wait and see kind of thing.”

Which is what many residents are doing. Perret says she'll leave the tarp on her tropical plant until the temperatures rise.

"I can't leave it on very long or else it'll turn yellow. It won't get enough light and water, things like that," she said. "I know when I uncover my plant it's going to look great. It blossoms every year so I think it's going to do great."

Whether their plants survive or not, many are just ready for the day when things heat up.

“It’s going to warm up sooner or later," Smallpage said. "South Louisiana if you don’t like the weather wait five minutes it’ll change. So we’ll replant and start over it’s not catastrophic.”

