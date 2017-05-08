NEW ORLEANS -- After a judge denied a temporary restraining order request Monday, what's the future of the Beauregard monument, which stands in front of City Hall.

With flags flying and candles surrounding the base of the monument, Kenner resident Joseph Anseman said he is proud of the New Orleans native and Confederate generals' legacy.

"The man was a great engineer," said Anseman. "He has a lot of history in New Orleans. He was the engineer for the tracks. He was the engineer for a lot of the water works. I mean, he was a great inspiration to the city."

It upsets Anseman that Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese would deny a temporary restraining order, an order that would prevent the city from taking down the monument.

"I think that was a stupid ruling," Anseman said.

The Monumental Task Committee wants to stop Mayor Mitch Landrieu's plans.

"City Park, as an incorporated association, under the Lt. Governor's office, owns the land that the monument is on, and owns the monument," Richard Marksbury with the Monumental Task Committee said.

WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos said the Monumental Task Committee must introduce evidence showing the land where the statue lies is not city property.

"They can ultimately still prevail, but when you don't ultimately get the TRO, it generally sends a signal, at least on the face of things, it does not appear that you have the high side of the case, legally," DuBos said. "We'll see. This could all change on Wednesday. If they can show that the state owns that land and that there's some special provision to the contrary, then the state may also own the statue. But that's a pretty high bar for them to meet."

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser supports keeping the monuments where they are.

"A few days, a week, is not going to hurt anyone," Nungesser said. "So hopefully the mayor will let them work this out and see if there are grounds for it."

Anseman plans on continuing to fight for what he feels is a preservation of the state's history.

"Let me ask you this; if you were a resident of New York, how would you feel if they all of a sudden decided to take down the Statue of Liberty, would you be against that?" Anseman said.

So far the State and Federal courts have upheld the city's argument that it owns the statues. A hearing planned for Wednesday will be the latest, and possibly last, chance for monument supporters to argue otherwise.





