Whether water is rising or receeding, be careful on flooded roads

A motorist drives past a Road Closed sign through water flowing over US 11 between I-10 and US 90 in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Photo by Max Becherer/The New Orleans Advocate) (Photo: (Photo by Max Becherer/The New Orleans Advocate))

NEW ORLEANS -- As the rain lets up in New Orleans, Tropical Storm Cindy is still taking its toll on drivers testing the water on the road.

Heavy rain over the past two days led to flooding in streets, sometimes deep enough to trap cars.

Vehicles were up to their windows with water on Lake Marina Drive on the New Orleans Lakefront. Rick Owens waded through the waist deep mess to check on his boat.

“The lines are tight, so if it goes up maybe another six inches we might break something, but, it's in good shape,” Owens said, checking how much slack the rope tying his boat down has left.

With more rain on the way, he’s concerned about how high the water will get.

"Some of the water's coming in still,” Owens said. “You've got the storm out there and it's ripping up rigolets, but I think we're going to get a little more."

That’s why he’s not taking any chances with his car.

“I was going to drive through it, but the police over there said you know, they've got cars stalled and it was a little too deep to go in there with the car,” Owens said.

Governor John Bel Edwards and State Leaders discussed the standing water and flash flooding during a press conference today as they declared a state of emergency for Louisiana. So far, more than 20 parishes have officially declared their own state of emergency as well.

"Last year in those two storms, most of the injuries, and certainly the deaths occurred when individuals tried to cross flooded roadways,” the Governor said. “So it's not worth it. Just don't take a chance and try to drive across high water."

The National Guard is standing by to help stranded drivers with about 100 high water vehicles and 33 boats prestaged across South and Central Louisiana.

