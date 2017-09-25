Why are NFL players protesting? A timeline of events

NEW ORLEANS- To understand why NFL players stood shoulder to shoulder or took a knee during the national anthem, Eyewitness News took a look back at some of the issues leading up to it.

Last summer, July 5th, Alton Sterling's death in Baton Rouge was caught on camera. Then, the next day on July 6th, Philando Castile was also shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota. Two African Americans, killed by police. The two events sparked outrage and numerous protests across the nation.

"There are a lot of things that need to change, one in specific is police brutality. There are people being murdered unjustly and not being held accountable," Kaepernick said in August 2016.

Soon, other players across the country either did the same or spoke out against the act. Including New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees.

"It's not that I disagreed with the protest. In fact, I agree it's very valid. That's his reasoning. What I disagree with is his method to protest, which is to sit down and disrespect the flag of the United States of America," Brees said in August 2016.

For a while, the outrage grew quiet. Kaepernick was never signed to another team and remains unemployed.

The protest, however, continued. Some players taking a knee during this year's preseason games.

Then Friday, President Donald Trump addressed the protests during a rally in Alabama, calling out the players and NFL owners.

"Wouldn't you love one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say, 'Get this son of a bitch off the field right now.' Out. He's fired. He's fired," President Trump said.

Several New Orleans Saints players took a stand on Sunday, by taking a seat while the National Anthem played.

NFL owners across the country released statements or stood with their players.

"I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office. And that's being a little blunt but that's how I feel," Sean Payton, Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints said.

"I think he's very unbecoming of the Office of the President of the Untied States to talk like that. To degrade people like that," Brees said.

And the conversation is not over, as the Dallas Cowboys all kneeled together with their owner during Monday Night Football.

© 2017 WWL-TV