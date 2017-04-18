Why Cleveland police can't track Steve Stephens' Ford Fusion using GPS

(Photo: Cleveland Police, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- As the nationwide manhunt for Steve Stephens continues, questions have been raised on how investigators are tracking the vehicle involved.

Many have been commenting on social media about authorities using GPS or locator technology to follow his every move.

"That vehicle is not equipped with any of those systems," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams stated during a news conference Tuesday morning. "Of course, that's the first thing that we looked at from the dealership aspect, and also from Ford Motor Company itself. The vehicle is not equipped to offer that type of tracking."

That vehicle is a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630.

Stephens is wanted for aggravated murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., which happened at 695 East 93rd Street.

Video of the killing was posted on Facebook.

Stephens, 37, is described as 6'1" tall and weighs 244 pounds. He's bald with a full beard.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

