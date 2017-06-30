Widespread Cox internet outage hits parts of metro area

NEW ORLEANS -- A widespread Cox outage appeared to hit parts of the metro area Friday afternoon, knocking out internet to customers in at least Orleans and Jefferson parishes.



The outage also appeared to affect phone and cable service for some customers.



Messages left with Cox Communications to get details about the affected areas were not immediately returned, but the internet, cable and phone company was responding to tweets from customers saying they were investigating the problem.



A map on the web site downdetector.com, which tracks user-generated internet outage complaints, indicated service was being disrupted in St. Charles Parish as well.

