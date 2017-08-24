Will Blue Dog return to ballot box?

George Rodrigue, Blue Dog

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Will George Rodrigue's Blue Dog bark again at the ballot box in upcoming Louisiana elections?

Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who concocted the Blue Dog "I Voted" stickers for last year's president election, hopes so.

"It was the best thing we ever did because people were just clamoring for these, even selling them on eBay," Schedler said.

Each Louisiana voter who cast a ballot in last year's presidential election received one of the wildly popular stickers.

Schedler spoke about his Blue Dog vision to USA Today Network this week in conjunction with "Voter Registration Week" in Louisiana.

"What we're going to do in the future to encourage people to register to vote and participate is hopefully get the Rodrigue family to allow us to do another series on the next presidential election," Schedler said.

"I'd love to make this a true series of collectible items for the future."

Schedler's office paid $20,000 last year for 4 million stickers featuring the late Acadiana artist's famous Blue Dog.

Schedler earlier testified about the campaign during a House Appropriations Committee hearing.

"It's the best investment we've ever made," Schedler told the members. "The buzz from voters and the publicity generated for Louisiana has been amazing.

"I had people calling who voted early or by overseas mail ballot who were mad they didn't get one, so I mailed them one."

One of the calls from Germany may have been from Shreveport-area lawmaker Rep. Larry Bagley's daughter.

"My son-in-law and daughter are deployed in Germany with a new baby. My daughter called and said, 'Dad, can you get a Blue Dog sticker to me?'" said Bagley, R-Stonewall. "It was a great idea."

Schedler said he hopes the Blue Dog bounce can boost his voter registration campaign, although there are no stickers for registering.

Louisiana was one of the first states to implement an online voter registration portal. Citizens with a valid Louisiana driver’s license can register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Residents of Louisiana can also register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office, when they apply for/renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and armed forces recruitment offices.

© 2017 WWL-TV