Williams wins third term as Orleans assessor after lone opponent disqualified

0218 assessor erroll williams.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams won reelection Thursday when the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a challenge to his lone opponent.

Anthony Brown did not file his state taxes for the past two years.

Williams, who served 26 years as the 3rd Municipal District Assessor, was elected the city’s first one assessor since 2011.



Also winning another term after their lone contenders were knocked out of the race were Sheriff Marlin Gusman after Freddy Brooks was disqualified following a challenge about state taxes he failed to pay, and Clerk of Criminal District Court Arthur Morrell after Danil Faust was disqualified since he qualified to run as a Green Party candidate but is a registered Democrat.

© 2017 WWL-TV