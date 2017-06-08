Winn-Dixie issues voluntary recall for some bread crumbs

File photo of a Winn-Dixie store. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winn-Dixie has issued a voluntary recall for some bread crumbs due to allergens.

The grocery store chain said Thursday that the recall is for Winn-Dixie Italian-style panko bread crumbs sold in all Winn-Dixie stores.

The product, sold in 8-ounce packages with best before dates of 8/18/2018 and 10/18/2018, was sold at stores in Louisiana as well as Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama. The UPC code for the product is 2114000774.

The bread crumbs should be thrown away or returned to any Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recalled products is asked to call Southeastern Grocers’ customer call center at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

© 2017 WWL-TV