Winn-Dixie to close 3 stores in south Louisiana

File photo of a Winn-Dixie store. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - Winn-Dixie will close 3 stores that is says are underperforming in south Louisiana, according to a story in the New Orleans Advocate.



The stores in question include those at 4600 Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans, 851 Brownswitch Road in Slidell and 3803-F Moss. St. in Lafayette.



In the story, the Advocate says the closure comes as Winn-Dixie is still trying to rebuild and re-open a store in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. That store was damaged by a tornado in February.

© 2017 WWL-TV