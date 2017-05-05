WWL
Winn-Dixie to close 3 stores in south Louisiana

WWL-TV , WWL 12:57 PM. CDT May 05, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - Winn-Dixie will close 3 stores that is says are underperforming in south Louisiana, according to a story in the New Orleans Advocate.

The stores in question include those at 4600 Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans, 851 Brownswitch Road in Slidell and 3803-F Moss. St. in Lafayette.

In the story, the Advocate says the closure comes as Winn-Dixie is still trying to rebuild and re-open a store in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. That store was damaged by a tornado in February. 

