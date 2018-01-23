Witness says McKnight appeared to be aggressor before shooting

Photo: WWL-TV

GRETNA, La. -- A driver who was stopped next to Ronald Gasser just before he fatally shot Joe McKnight told a Jefferson Parish jury that the ex-NFL standout appeared to be the aggressor in an argument the men had that preceded the shooting.

Veronica Hoye testified that she heard McKnight shouting at Gasser, telling him to get out of his car, but did not see or hear Gasser react until he fired three gunshots.

That happened, she said, after McKnight hopped out of his SUV and leaned on the passenger side of Gasser’s car.

Before the shooting, other witnesses testified, the men engaged in a fast and furious chase from the Crescent City Connection to the corner of Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard in Terrytown the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2016.

Patricia Scarborough told jurors she was driving to the West Bank on the bridge when she saw McKnight's SUV nearly clip Gasser’s blue Infiniti sedan.

After that happened, the men began to drive aggressively, she and other witnesses said.

“I saw them weaving in and out of traffic,” said Jerrod Jones, who was also on the bridge. “They were determined to stay next to each other. It looked like they were racing and cars were getting in the way.”

He said he thought the men might have been racing until McKnight was able to pull away from Gasser and merged onto the Gen. de Gaulle Drive exit. Gasser then veered across several lanes to trail McKnight, Jones said.

“I said, ‘This can’t be racing,’” Jones recalled. “This is going to end up bad.”

Gasser, who faces a count of second-degree murder, has said McKnight reached into his car and that he fired since he feared for his life.

The state’s definition of justifiable homicide says that people have the right to defend themselves with lethal force while in their vehicle or home if an intruder crosses the threshold.

Donald Zanotelli, the lead detective in the case, testified that evidence suggests McKnight’s hand was inside of Gasser’s passenger window before he was shot three times.

Matthew Goetz, who is representing Gasser, pressed Zanotelli about whether McKnight was in any way inside of Gasser’s car after the men stopped at the Terrytown corner.

He testified that evidence from inside Gasser’s car, including McKnight’s blood, indicates McKnight’s dangled inside the window at some point.

Prosecutors, however, have said McKnight’s gunshot wounds suggest he was not reaching into the car. And while Zanotelli’s testimony acknowledged McKnight may have crossed a threshold relevant to the self-defense law, prosecutors have said McKnight was at most resting his arms on the open window.

Hoye’s testimony might have bolstered that theory.

She demonstrated how she said McKnight put his fingers on the edge of the passenger-side window, which was half-down.

“I never saw him go into the car,” she testified. “This is not no small guy. He couldn’t get in the car.”

As Hoye recounted how she no longer saw McKnight after she heard the gunfire, McKnight's sister pulled her shirt over her face. Another relative walked out of the courtroom in tears.

New Orleans Advocate staff writer Chad Calder contributed to this report.

