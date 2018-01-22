Witnesses describe chaotic scene moments after McKnight shooting

Photo: WWL-TV

GRETNA, La. -- The moments after Ronald Gasser fatally shot Joe McKnight in December 2016 were frantic, with witnesses describing a scene where the Gasser pointed his gun at one other person who wanted to give CPR to McKnight as he lay dying on the ground.

That was the testimony from witnesses as the trial of Gasser resumed Monday.

Wendell Sam, a retired Navy officer, was in his car near the shooting scene at Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard when he heard three pops after he saw what he described as “idiot drivers” speeding by.

He then noticed Gasser get out of his car with his gun still raised as McKnight, who was still alive, lay on the ground. Sam, who was in his Navy fatigues, hopped out of his vehicle and sprinted toward McKnight.

At that point, Sam said, Gasser spun around and pointed his gun at him.

“I said ‘You don’t wanna shoot me,’” Sam recalled Monday from the witness stand. “If you shoot me, you got worse problems than you already have.”

Sam said Gasser briefly tried to explain himself. “He came at me,” Sam said Gasser told him.

He said Gasser then put his gun away and walked away.

Sam said McKnight was trying to get up when he made his way to the ailing football standout.

He was able to move McKnight from in between a narrow gap between Gasser’s car and McKnight’s SUV. He began to administer CPR to McKnight.

Sam became emotional briefly as he recalled that his efforts to save McKnight were in vain.

Gasser’s sister sat in the courtroom and listened to the testimony. She often stared straight ahead. At times she rested her face in her hands.

Gasser’s attorney, Matt Goetz, asked Sam if Gasser made any threatening statements to him.

Sam reiterated that he told Gasser to not shoot him. “For a split second I thought I was going to get shot,” Sam testified, adding that he saw “rage in the eyes” of Gasser.

Jefferson Parish prosecutor Shannon Swaim asked Sam if Gasser ever offered to help.

Sam said Gasser did not.

Another witness was Tiffany Davis Benjamin, who was stopped behind Gasser and McKnight at a red light at the intersection.

She said she heard “elevated voices” outside but thought it was two old friends who were saying hello over the din of the traffic.

“I was making the assumption they knew each other,” she said.

She said she remembered thinking that she hoped they would move when the light turned green since she was on the way to pick up her children from school.

She then heard a “pop, pop, pop” and looked around. Benjamin said she saw Gasser standing in between his car and McKnight’s SUV.

She saw McKnight’s body on the ground and testified that it looked like he was trying to get up.

“He was still alive?” Swaim asked.

“Oh, yes,” Benjamin answered.

Benjamin, a former New Orleans police officer, said she was Gasser holding his gun in a “police stance.” She described that as the gun in an outstretched arm with his other hand helping to stabilize it.

At that point, Benjamin said, she saw someone in military fatigues rush toward the scene. That man was Sam, the Navy officer who testified before her.

Benjamin said a few seconds later she saw Gasser put his gun on his trunk. She pulled into the parking lot of a gas station at the corner and called 911 after debating leaving the scene.

“I thought it was gonna be a real ugly scene real quick,” she said.

But once on the phone with 911, she was able to provide vehicle descriptions to a dispatcher. She left a short time later, she said, and went to pick up her kids. She later gave a statement to JPSO detectives.

“It felt intense,” she said of the scene.

The morning began with Goetz questioning JPSO Detective Brad Roniger.

Roniger said evidence shows that McKnight approached Gasser’s vehicle but not necessarily in a threatening way.

Roniger said McKnight had the option of going to Gasser’s driver-side door but approached his passenger-side window.

“If he wanted to get to Mr. Gasser, he would have went to him,” the detective testified.

