Wizard World Comic Con comes to New Orleans for the seventh year

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fire on Gulf platform
-
Coast Guard: Fire on oil platform in Gulf; four rescued
-
Woman with autism loses doll in City Park
-
Vandals damage Tiger Stadium field
-
Owner of Uptown home says thieves stealing from home bit by bit
-
Thursday Morning Weather
-
Movie money used in counterfeit scheme
-
Metairie man missing after truck found abandoned
-
Granddaughter of 'Hidden Figures' protagonist continues legacy
-
One dead, one injured in St. Roch
More Stories
-
Officials warn of heating dangers as temperature dropsJan. 5, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Saints make quite the statement, firing five…Jan. 5, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
-
Christmas miracle touches Louisiana girlJan. 5, 2017, 6:35 p.m.