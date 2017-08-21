Woman in critical condition after house fire in Harvey

HARVEY – A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in the 2300 block of Hampton Drive in Harvey.

The fire occurred around 6:20 p.m., according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they tried to enter the home, however the fire was too intense to do so. The Harvey Volunteer Fire Department responded and located a 47-year-old woman inside the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was home alone and found in critical condition. She was transported to the West Jefferson Hospital where she is being treated.

The sheriff’s office says that arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2017 WWL-TV