Woman recounts scary moments after she says her drink was drugged

NEW ORLEANS -- One woman who believes her drink was drugged has a warning for others as New Year's celebrations approach.

"I was sitting I think right here, and my friend right here," said Andrea Duhe.

The night of December 12 is one Duhe can only describe as a nightmare. An evening she said she never wants to experience again.

"We were having a great time and we were really focused on each other so much so we didn't realize somebody who seemed nuisance was actually stalking us," said Duhe.

Duhe had spent most of the day Christmas shopping when she decided to meet her friend at a Marigny bar to listen to a friend play music, and enjoy a few cocktails.

"We didn't leave our drinks," she recalled. "We sat there the whole time. Three drinks in three hours."

The next thing she remembers is waking up in bed.

"It's terrifying," she said. "I for one don't know how I got home. It was like I completely blacked out and it didn't make any sense to me. My last memory is me signing my check and checking my phone. From that point I had to be told what happened which one group of friends got me home safe."

Surveillance video shows what Duhe and her friend can't remember after they say they were drugged.

"It was me being fine and then all of a sudden I'm going from stumbling to fainting," Duhe stated.

It also shows bar staff and Beardsley coming to help as the two lost consciousness.

"When I had to physically hold her up from falling down, that's when it hit me that this reaction is too much for the little amount they drank," Beardsley said.

What made it even more aggravating for Beardsley is while he said his friends and staff helped, others sitting at the bar nearby didn't offer to lend a helping hand.

"My best friend is throwing up in a garbage can and there are people laughing and taking selfies," Beardsley said. "Your life is not your social media. There are people around you who are struggling, who need your help, and if you don't do anything you're just as bad as the person who created that situation."

Duhe said it took some time and a lot of thought but ultimately decided to post the video to social media as a warning for others.

"I feel like it's a hard watch," she said. "Watching yourself come apart and unglued like that, I went from having a good time to being a rag doll, it's terrifying. But I feel that it might be a strong message and might actually keep people safe."

Thousands have seen it, many with positive feedback.

"You will not believe the insane amount of people this has happened too," she said. "I also got people saying stuff like, 'I never told anybody this before, I got drugged too.'"

With a big weekend ahead, she wants people to know it can happen to anyone, anytime, and anywhere.

"If there's somebody who makes you uncomfortable, I did the thing that a lot people do and you avoid confrontation and brush it off," she said. "Pay more attention to that and say, 'excuse me, I'm sorry, you're crowding me I need space.'"

However most importantly she said, be with people you trust. In her case, if her friends or bar staff weren't there, she said she doesn't know what would've happened. She said that part scares her the most.

"I can't even express the level of gratitude I have and how lucky I am that I was safe because of this," she said. "The word heroes comes to mind."

Duhe said she can't thank the bar staff enough for how they stepped in to help. However, she wants people to know if it does happen to you, it's important to go to a hospital and get a blood test. She said it's free and can help put whoever's responsible behind bars.

