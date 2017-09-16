Woman reported missing after involved in car accident, police say

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was involved in vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police say 30-year-old Darla McCray last spoke to a family member on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. The family member was advised that McCray was involved in a vehicle accident at North Broad Street and Orleans Avenue.

According to police, when a family member arrived to check on McCray, she had already left the scene. Officers checked local hospitals, however McCray was not located.

Anyone with information regarding McCray’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD at 911 or a First District NOPD Detective at 504-658-6010.

