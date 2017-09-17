Woman reported missing from New Orleans East home, police say

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing from her New Orleans East home.

Lisa Gray, 55, was last seen by her family members on Saturday, September 2 at her apartment complex on Chef Menteur Highway. When family members went back to the complex to check on Gray she was not there.

Gray has not answered her cell phone and incoming calls go directly to her cell phone, police say.

Family members say it is not like Gray to not return calls or let family know of her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Gray please call NOPD at 911 or a Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

