Woman reported missing from the West Bank

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a woman last seen on Sept. 27 in Algiers.

Police said 18-year-old Miltranisha Williams was last seen by her mother at her home on Tullis Drive on September 27. Her mother told police she has not seen Williams since, and has not had contact with her via text since Sunday.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

