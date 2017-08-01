Woman robs Mid-City Bud's Broiler, forces employee into cooler

Bud's Broiler sign (Photo: Paul Murphy)

NEW ORLEANS -- A gun-toting woman marched into a popular Mid-City burger joint early Tuesday and forced an employee into a walk-in cooler after she robbed the business.

Police said the robbery happened at the 24-hour Bud’s Broiler on City Park Avenue about 2 a.m.

The robber took several bags of cash from the office, police said in an overnight crime log. She then locked the employee in the cooler and ran away.

Police said they did not immediately have a description of the robber.

No injuries were reported.

Tuesday’s robbery was at least the second time a robber has targeted the City Park Avenue Bud’s in recent years.

On Dec. 6, 2015, employees were able to thwart an attempted robbery by fighting off a man who said he had a gun and walked behind the counter to grab the money from the register.

The employees jumped Ismael "Mike" Naranjo and wrestled him to the ground as he tried to run away.

But Naranjo was able to break free and hopped into a pickup truck and drove away. He was found hours later.

Last May he pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time served, according to court records. The judge also suggested Naranjo take part in self-help programs offered by the state Department of Corrections.

The manager, at the time, said he hoped that would send a warning to other robbers who might eye the business as a target.

"I hope it sends a warning out to everybody else, not to mess with us,” Mel Ziegler said.

