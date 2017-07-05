Woman says 4 men raped her in N.O. East

Photo: file

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating the rape of a woman in a desolate part of New Orleans East that reportedly involved multiple attackers.



The rape was reported about 11 p.m. Tuesday near eastbound Interstate 10 and the Interstate 510 south exit.



An overnight police log said four men assaulted the 50-year-old victim.



Police did not immediately provide a description of the men.



Police said Wednesday morning that additional details would be released once the incident report is available.

