Woman searches for brother missing for nearly 28 years

KENNER -- For almost 28 years, the family of Adrian Planells has wondered what happened to their son and brother.

The Kenner man seemingly disappeared after going to work.

"It's still hard," Planells' sister, Barbara said. "It's still raw. Even though it's almost been 28 years. What I want is closure. I want closure for my family."

It was September 23, 1989 when Barbara and her family last saw him.

"My brother went to work," she recalled. "He went to Casa Garcia in Metairie. He was a dishwasher, sometimes a waiter."

After his shift, Planells said Adrian, who was 23 at the time, went across the street to Luc Eddie's Lounge, now called Westgate Tavern on Mississippi Avenue. After having two beers with two co-workers, Adrian apparently told his friends he was headed back home to Kenner.

"They said they saw him cross the street, get back in his vehicle and drive off. And that was the last time anybody saw him," Barbera said.

Planells said her brother left the bar in his 1968 Chevy Camero heading towards home, but he never made it. She was only 12 years old but remembers the search.

"I want to say there were search teams and my dad did everything to keep his name out there. But after a while, when there were no leads, it just went cold," Planells said.

After calls from the family, Lt. Brian McGregor with the Kenner Police Department is now looking into Adrian's disappearance.

"We're kind of opening up the investigation again," Lt. Brian McGregor said.

Looking into an investigation after all this time can be difficult.

"Even us doing some of the research on the vin on the car at the time and the license plate on the car at the time, according to our records the vehicle was never reregistered sold or anything like that," Lt. Brian McGregor said.

Planells said even if her brother was murdered, she's forgiven whoever may be responsible for his disappearance. All she wants now is for someone to come forward with information, not only for her, but for her elderly father.

"Every year he asks me right around the anniversary he says 'Still another year, I don't know what happened to my son,'" she said. "It's time and my mother passed away without anyone knowing what happened to her son. I don't want the same thing happening to my father. My father's 81. He's about to be 82. And I think that he deserves to have that closure."

If you have any information on the disappearance of Adrian Juan Planell, please call the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2200.

© 2017 WWL-TV