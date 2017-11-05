UPDATE: Christine Moore was located and is in good health.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon near Canal and Bourbon streets.

Police said around 4 p.m., 39-year-old Christine Moore became separated from her friends, who have not heard from her since.

Officials said Moore also goes by the names "Tina" or "Alaska." She is described as 5'2", about 200 pounds with blue eyes, sandy brown hair and has a discoloration on her right cheek that looks like sunburn. Moore was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on Moore or her whereabouts is asked to call the Eight District at (504) 658-6080.

