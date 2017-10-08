Woman struck by car; killed in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal crash on the West Bank Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hudson Place and General Meyer Avenue.

Officers found an unresponsive woman lying in the roadway. A Honda Civic was also at the location with visible damage to the vehicle's front end and front windshield.

Detectives determined that the woman was walking in the westbound right lane on General Meyer Avenue near Hudson Place when the Civic traveling in the same lane struck the woman, NOPD says.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, who remained at the scene following the crash, was not injured, police say.

The investigation into the crash in ongoing and no information about possible charges is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

