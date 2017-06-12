Woman wanted for allegedly cashing stolen check

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a woman wanted for alleged bank fraud, forgery and illegal possession of stolen things.

According to New Orleans Police, Nakia Shondrika Gaines, 30, allegedly endorsed a stolen check taken during a vehicle burglary. Police say she then deposited it in her checking account via an ATM in the 5500 block of Magazine Street.

Investigators say the transaction was captured on the ATM’s video camera.

Anyone with information about Gaines’ whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Sa’Brina James or the NOPD Second District at 504-658-6020, or the NOPD non-emergency line at 504-821-2222.

© 2017 WWL-TV