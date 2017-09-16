Woman's son fatally shot a year ago; asking community to help find answers

NEW ORLEANS – A mother is pleading for the community to come forward and give any information that could lead detectives to find the people responsible for killing her son.

As Shawn Hebert goes through photos of her son, Kendrick Ussin, she remembers one of his best traits.

"Always the energy in the room, always smiling making everyone laugh, always the jokester," Hebert said.

Hebert’s son was killed on September 22, 2016, however the pain she feels is still fresh like an open wound.

“I don't think any parent is supposed to bury their child. I think there are days I'm still in shock, that's it's just not real," Hebert said.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Kendrick was shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Kornman Boulevard in the Woodmere subdivision last year. Detectives said Kendrick was in a courtyard in an apartment complex at the location when two suspects shot him multiple times.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“I wasn't able to tell him goodbye,” Hebert said.

Now investigators are pushing to get information about the two suspects. The only information given about one of the suspects is a description of a black man between 18-21 years old, about 5’7’’ tall and weighing 200 pounds. There was not a description of the other suspect.

Hebert has contributed an additional $5,000 to the Crimestoppers award, making the total amount $75,000.

"Nothing I can do is going to bring Kendrick back. Nothing. But this is the last thing I can do for him. I can keep fighting and keep reminding people he's gone," Hebert said.

In an effort to find the people responsible for killing her son, she is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“My son's life mattered. I'm asking, I'm begging if anyone knows anything at all no matter how small you think it is please say something,” Hebert said.

Anyone with information about Kendrick Ussin's death is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

© 2017 WWL-TV