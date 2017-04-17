Work to repair storm-battered Municipal Yacht Harbor could begin soon

NEW ORLEANS – Sailors in the city might soon have a new place to dock their boats.
The New Orleans Advocate reports that work could soon begin on the Municipal Yacht Harbor, which Hurricane Katrina battered nearly a dozen years ago.
City officials told The Advocate they are optimistic that work on the harbor will begin in late summer after negotiating repair costs with FEMA.
Read the full report here.
