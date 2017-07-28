Workers rushed to hospital when construction elevator in CBD plummets seven stories

It was about 2:45 p.m. when the hoist, owned by Eagle Access, failed. There were 11 people inside the hoist when it fell, according to Woodward Design Build, the contractor building The Strand, a condominium building at the South Market District.

WWLTV 10:07 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories