Workers rushed to hospital when construction elevator in CBD plummets seven stories
It was about 2:45 p.m. when the hoist, owned by Eagle Access, failed. There were 11 people inside the hoist when it fell, according to Woodward Design Build, the contractor building The Strand, a condominium building at the South Market District.
WWLTV 10:07 PM. CDT July 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
New study shows link between football hits and CTEJul 28, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Plaquemines ParishJul 28, 2017, 9:37 p.m.
-
Small business owner worried about future of…Jul 28, 2017, 5:34 p.m.