WWL-TV collects donated items for victims of Hurricane Harvey

NEW ORLEANS – WWL-TV joined together with the Salvation Army to collect items donated for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Target parking lot at the Clearview Mall was take over by boxes, tape and WWL on Saturday. Donations were collected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to lend a helping hand to those trying to rebuild after Harvey hit Texas a few weeks ago.

“We know what it's like to tear up a house, we know what it's like to literally look at your entire life on a curb. It sucks. And we are trying to make it a little better,” Northshore Bureau Chief Ashley Rodrigue said.

Viewers showed up with a consistent line of cars waiting to donate.

People brought truck beds full of water while others went shopping and brought what they could.

“That's what we should be doing, at all times, everyday, even if all you can give is a smile. Give. Why keep it all inside?” Sandra Smith Morales, who donated supplies, said.

Monica Valenci used the drive to teach a lesson.

“I wanted to teach my grandbaby it's important to help people who suffer after the hurricanes, ‘cause I lost everything after Katrina,” Valenci said.

“It's something I wanted teach her ‘cause we had nothing. We had strangers coming in and helping us in every way possible too so for her, that's the most important thing, that she knows now,” Valenci said.

Not only did Valenci get to lend a helping hand and teach a lesson, she also got to meet her favorite weatherman, Carl Arredondo.

“Oh, I get a hug and everything? Valenci said.

WWL collected more than 300 boxes of supplies which is enough to fill about three-quarters of a semi-truck.

