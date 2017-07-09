Some of WWL-TV's first place winners at the Press Club awards ceremony: Tom Planchet, Josh Detiege, Candace Harralson, David Hammer, T.J. Pipitone and Neil Giurintano. (Photo: WWL)

Members of the Eyewitness News team earned 10 first place awards, including the award for best website, in the Press Club of New Orleans annual Excellence in Journalism awards competition.



Awards were presented Saturday night at the 59th annual awards ceremony. At the event, WWL-TV sports director Doug Mouton was introduced as Press Club president for a second term.



WWLTV.com earned top honors of the night in the best website category. Other WWL digital efforts also earned awards, including first place for producer Mandy Thomas, for best use of social media for WWL-TV’s Instagram account.



Investigative reporter Katie Moore won first place in the continuing coverage category for her series of reports on problems with the drinking water in St. Joseph, Louisiana. She was also honored with second place in the general news category.



Investigative reporter David Hammer earned first place honors in environmental coverage for his investigation “Oil & Water.” Hammer also earned third place in the investigative reporting category.



Anchor Eric Paulsen earned first place honors in the crime reporting category for his "Taking a Stand" story showing how quickly a confrontation can escalate to violence.



Photographer Neil Giurintano earned first and third place awards for breaking news videography, for his coverage of protests in Baton Rouge following the Alton Sterling shooting and following a U.S. Senate debate in New Orleans featuring David Duke.



Photographer T.J. Pipitone was honored with first place for visual storytelling, as well as second and third place awards for video editing.



Production assistant Josh Detiege was awarded first place for video editing, as well as another award for still photography portrait.

WWLTV.com digital director Tom Planchet was honored with the first place award for sports feature story for a story about two local young gymnastics champions.



Assistant marketing director Candace Harralson earned first place for station promotion or campaign.



Other WWL-TV second and third place winners were:

Adam Copus, photo essay

Adam Ney, sports action videography

Brian Lukas, feature videography

Leslie Spoon, sports feature

Thanh Truong, medical/health reporting

Dominic Massa, sports special

Doug Mouton, Danny Rockwell, sports show & sportscast

Mandy Thomas, Caegan Moore, Josh Detiege, special section – digital

Sheba Turk, Caegan Moore, Josh Detiege, best use of Instagram & best talk show

WWL-TV Staff, best use of Facebook

