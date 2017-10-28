WWL-TV volunteered with Miss Gloria's Garden on Make a Difference Day

Saturday is Make A Difference Day, with volunteer groups pitching in across town and across the country to improve their communities.

WWL-TV joined the effort by helping out a small garden right off of Claiborne Avenue known as Miss Gloria’s Garden.

“I’ve been gardening all my life,” Gloria Ward, who runs the garden, said.

“I'm 69, I don’t take any medicine, and I grow everything I eat,” she said.

However, the garden is not just for her.

“I am trying to make a difference in the community. I want kids to learn about gardening and growing different vegetables and how to make them a different way,” Ward said.

Ward relies on volunteers to help her make a difference. Volunteers like the WWL-TV crew.

“It’s such an amazing space and I think in an area that really could spruce up right now and we are excited to be part of that,” Sheba Turk, Eyewitness Morning News Anchor, said.

“Viewers see us on TV but it's different stepping out into the community and letting them see, no, we live here too. We want things to look great and feel great and have people here have a safe place to go, a fun place to go and that's what Miss Gloria’s Garden place is providing” Turk said.

Even the bosses gave up their day off, all to help out in the garden.

“We inform people but at the same time, we are a part of the community we live, that we work in and its really important that we give back,” WWL-TV General Manager Tod Smith said.

It wasn’t just the current TV crew out helping.

Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter David Hammer and his 10-year-old son Teo were lending their helping hands too.

“I love working here. It’s my first time. I am enjoying it so much and thank you to all the people that are helping us work here,” Teo Hammer said.

About twenty people were working at Miss Gloria’s Garden on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

“They really helped make my dream come true. I want to have a real nice community garden,” Ward said.

