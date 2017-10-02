WWL-TV/Advocate poll: Moreno, Williams hold commanding leads in City Council at-large races

Jason Williams and Helena Moreno. (Photo: WWL)

A new, exclusive poll on the citywide races for two at-large seats on the New Orleans City Council shows two candidates – Helena Moreno and Jason Williams – with commanding leads.

The poll shows Moreno, a state representative, handily leading the Division 1 race with 45 percent of the vote. State Rep. Joe Bouie is second, with 18 percent. Candidates Eldon Anderson and Kenneth Cutno scored just five percent of the vote. 27 percent of voters surveyed were undecided.

In the race for the Division 2 seat, which is also elected citywide, incumbent City Councilman Jason Williams has a commanding lead, with 40 percent of the vote. All of the other candidates are in single digits: David Baird, with 7 percent; David Nowak and Jason Coleman with 5 percent, and Ace Christopher with just 4 percent. The undecided vote is slightly higher in this race, at 39 percent.

“In the Council At-Large race, you have something you don’t see in the mayor’s race in that you have dominant candidates,” said pollster Ron Faucheux. “Moreno is dominant in one division and Jason Williams is dominant in the other seat. At this stage of the game, they look like they would be considered prohibitive favorites to win the seats.”

WWL-TV/Advocate poll results for City Council At-Large Div. 1. (Photo: WWL)

The telephone poll of 500 likely voters in Orleans Parish was conducted Sept. 25-27 for WWL-TV and The New Orleans Advocate by Faucheux, a former state lawmaker and onetime mayoral candidate who is president of Clarus Research Group.

Moreno has a commanding lead among white voters (57 percent) and earns 36 percent of the African-American vote. Her vote is split evenly among male and female voters (46 and 45 percent). Bouie, who is African-American, does not do as well in the crossover vote, earning just 9 percent of the white vote and 23 percent of the African-American vote. He earned the support of 19 percent of men and 17 percent of women in the survey.

“One of the things that Moreno has going for her is that even though she does much better among white voters, she does have significant support within the African-American community. Anytime a candidate can cross that line in a citywide race makes them a pretty strong candidate,” Faucheux said.

“Bouie clearly needs name recognition and he clearly needs a much bigger campaign than he has had in the past. If he had that, he possibly could be competitive. But the time is running out and the gap is pretty wide,” he added.

In Division 2, Williams earns 31 percent of the white vote and 48 percent of the black vote. All other candidates are in single digits in both categories.

The candidates in the City Council At-Large race will debate the issues in a live, televised forum Wednesday at 6 p.m. on WWL-TV Channel 4.

WWL-TV/Advocate poll results in the City Council At-Large Div. 2 race. (Photo: WWL)





