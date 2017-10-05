WWL-TV/Advocate poll: Voters approve of job NOPD chief doing, mixed on D.A.'s performance

You won't find Michael Harrison, Cedric Richmond or Leon Cannizzaro on the ballot on Oct. 14, but their job performances impact the city in a lot of ways.

So we asked voters what they think in our exclusive WWL-TV/New Orleans Advocate poll.

60 percent of voters polled approved of New Orleans Police Supt. Michael Harrison’s job performance. 21 percent say they disapprove.

“I think what this shows is that the voters in the city are not blaming Chief Harrison for the crime problem,” said Ron Faucheux, pollster and president of Clarus Research Group. “But on the other hand, I think voters, because they're so concerned about crime and what is and isn't being done, they are looking for change at the same time.”



Overall, voters approved of the job the NOPD is doing, by a rate of 63 percent to 27 percent. But when asked, many say crime in the city is one of their main concerns. On a scale of 1 to 10, 72 percent said it's a 10, making it the top issue.

Faucheux says that means the chief's job may not be safe, despite high marks from residents.

“Appointing the police chief will be the most important decision that a new mayor will make when they come into office and so one of the first questions will be do you keep the incumbent, or do you look for somebody else,” he said.

As for Congressman Cedric Richmond, who has represented New Orleans from Louisiana's Second Congressional District since 2011, 59 percent of voters we surveyed approved of his job performance. 24 percent disapproved. 59-percent of voters we polled approve of his job performance.



Faucheux says those are high marks in the current political climate. And his bi-partisan relationship with Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, who has worked alongside Richmond since the two were in the Louisiana Legislature, may play a role in that.

“The fact of the matter is they have worked together over time and have worked together for the area in a lot of the local issues I think has probably worked to Cedric Richmond's advantage in term of his approval in New Orleans.”



As for Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizaro, 46 percent of voters say they approve of the job he's doing, while 31 percent say they do not.

“I think there's been a lot of issues related to crime and criminal justice and his fight with the mayor and some other things that may have played a role in that,” Faucheux said. The District Attorney has managed to weather several recent scandals that may have hurt his approval rating as well, including prosecutors in his office sending out fake subpoenas and jailing rape victims to get their testimony, Faucheux added.



The poll surveyed 500 likely registered voters in Orleans Parish. It was taken by telephone Sep. 25-27.

