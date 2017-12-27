NEW ORLEANS -- Within three weeks, decades worth of history fell in New Orleans.

The removal of four confederate era monuments, a move Mayor Mitch Landrieu pushed for for nearly two years, became reality in 2017.

It was a controversial decision which brought thousands out from across the city, state and country.

Under the cloak of darkness covered from head to toe, crews first removed the Liberty Place Monument in the wee hours of the morning. Next, the Jefferson Davis Statue, followed by PGT Beauregard near City Park and finally, the Robert E. Lee statue was lifted away from Lee Circle.

It was a move that caused a rift within the city. Many people praised New Orleans' leaders, while others vowed to never come back.

With the crowds came the tempers, fights broke out at Jefferson Davis and PGT Beauregard.

Just days before the removal of Robert E. Lee's Statue at Lee Circle, a major protest. Thousands representing Take Em Down NOLA and Anti-Monument supporters met face to face with Neo Nazi and pro-monument supporters underneath Robert E. Lee's pedistal. The two movements led to multiple fights, but a massive police presence by the NOPD kept the tension filled crowed from getting out of control.

The day Robert E. Lee's statue fell, Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave a speech which gained national and international attention.

"The historic record is clear...Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis, PGT Beauregard statues were not erected to just honor these men. But as part of a movement which became known as Cult of a Lost Cause," Mayor Landrieu said.

Sparking a wave of similar monument removals from St.Louis, Missouri to Lexington, Kentucky.

The most notable and tragic protest happened in Charlottesville, where a car rammed into a crowd of protestors, killing one woman and inuring several others.

The confederate monuments, a debate people discuss to this day, and one that likely won't go away any time soon.

