'You took a life you didn't have to take': vigil held for woman found in Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS -- A family wants answers after the body of their loved one was found in Bayou St. John earlier in the week.

On Thursday night, a candlelight vigil was held for 39-year-old Donielle Conerly. There was a big crowd at the vigil, all gathered to remember someone who they said will be greatly missed. They also said they'd give anything for a clue as to why this woman was killed.

"You don't know what it feels like until it happens to you," said Donielle's mother, Mattie Lyons. "There's no feeling to describe what happened to my daughter."

Those close to Conerly said her love for life always shone brightly.

"I can't imagine who would want to do this to her," said Donielle's aunt, Joyce Recasner. "She didn't deserve this. And she has her kids and they love her and it's just not fair. She was a sweet, happy, jolly person and she loved everybody."

With candles, balloons, and song, that love was remembered and felt Thursday as a crowd gathered to honor someone who they said was one-of-a-kind.

"I'm here to pay my respects to a beautiful person, we're going to miss her," said a family friend.

Conerly's body was found in Bayou St. John on Monday, with a stocking tied around her neck. New Orleans police said they're investigating the death as a homicide.

"You took a life you didn't have to take," said Recasner. "You took a mother, you took a daughter, niece and a friend from many people who loved her and there were a lot of people who cared about her. It wasn't right."

Conerly's murder is a shock to many.

"I'm lost for words right now for what I'm feeling," said her mother, Mattie Lyons, through tears.

The death has been especially hard for Lyons, who says her only daughter was beautiful both inside and out.

"We need some closure," she said. "We need some closure. I love my daughter and I can't sleep until I get some closure. Everybody can be forgiven. We don't have hardship against whoever did this to my daughter. Please come forward and turn yourself in."

With heads bowed in prayer, a community asks for justice.

"I hope they find the person who did it, that's the main objective," said a family friend.

While friends said Conerly is gone, they know she'll never be forgotten.

"I'm just so sorry," said Recasner. "I don't know what could've happened, she was just a good spirit. I hope all of us will come together and be there for the children and always let them know their mother was a sweet, loving person. She's not here in presence, but in spirit she'll always be with them."

If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact New Orleans Police or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)