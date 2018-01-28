Zulu announces fundraiser for Bertha's Place after fire heavily damages building

NEW ORLEANS -- The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club is holding a fundraiser for Bertha's Place, a Treme landmark located on their parade route.

Zulu plans to host a "Tap out Tuesday" fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Roy E. Glapion building located at 730 N. Broad Street at 6 p.m.

Bertha's Place Bar and Restaurant was heavily damaged Friday when a 3-alarm fire broke out at the building next door. Bertha's received smoke and water damage, and doors may not open at the popular bar for Mardi Gras Day.

"Bertha's Place is a valuable asset to the community and a key location along the Zulu Parade Route," said Clarence Becknell Sr., Zulu's public relations director.

Becknell added all proceeds from the event would go to Bertha's.

