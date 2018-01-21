Zulu celebrates 2018 queen

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club took over the airport on Sunday for an annual Mardi Gras event, all to honor their queen.



The queen was welcomed in New Orleans after a weekend trip to Miami. Zulu greeted her at the Southwest terminal and then everyone second lined throughout the airport.



Travelers did not seem to mind as they enjoyed the Mardi Gras treat.



This is a tradition that dates back to the ‘70’s. It is the day when Zulu officially announces their queen to the world.



This year Troye Washington was named Zulu Queen and she has been around the Krewe of Zulu for a long time.



“ I was a Zulu maid four years ago so it’s really special that it took me forty years to get here. But I’m here,” Washington said.



Each year, the Zulu club votes on a king and he picks his queen. This year, the king and queen chosen are married.



“I had no choice, it was going to be her from day one,” Zulu King Brent Washington said.



