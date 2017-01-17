Zulu mixes fun with serious message to end youth violence

NEW ORLEANS – Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club took the fanfare and vivid pageantry to a local school, stressing the importance of nonviolence.

This year, members of the club promised it would take a new lead, spreading a message of nonviolence as part of their theme for Carnival season.

"Your dreams can come true,” Expose said before a crowd of hundreds of students at Fannie C. Williams Charter School.

Dreams can especially come true without violence, and that often means doing something to help situations from getting worse.

“You have to be your brother and your sister's keeper,” said Darrin Williams, Zulu Witchdoctor.

By harnessing the attention Zulu Club receives during Mardi Gras, members hope their message will last beyond Fat Tuesday.

“They have to see a positive role model,” said Adonis Expose, King Zulu.

That's why this year, the King and his krewe are donning a higher position; being a role model for students to look up to at Fannie C. Williams Charter School.

"We are everyday people,” Expose said. “We go to work every day to support our families, so if the kids see the positive things that we are doing I think they will take on to that and try to follow our lead.”

Being a role model takes a lifetime of making good choices. However, it’s a role that is very much needed, as young people have become targets of violence, or witness it happening around them.

“I just wanted the people who were fighting to get along,” said Bryce Sanders, a student as he recalled a fight he saw between two classmates.

Such a serious message may seem dour during this time, but some get it.

"I think it was a very easy message to understand, I feel like my friends will get it my family and my peers,” said Mi’Netra Gobernado, a student.

An end to the ongoing violence is seriously something to feel happy about.

“The excitement I feel is very great because King Zulu is sending a message that says stop violence,” added Gobernado.

