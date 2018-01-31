Zulu to host fundraiser for Bertha's Place

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club was in the Carnival spirit Sunday, celebrating this year's Governor, Rebirth Tuba Player Phil Frazier.

"My involvement here, I came to celebrate my friend who is reigning Governor this year," said Shawon Bernard.

Members though also announced an upcoming fundraiser aimed at helping Bertha Bradley, the owner of Bertha's Place Bar and Restaurant.

"We want to help Ms. Bertha because we know what that feels like," said President Naaman Stewart. "Obviously we were impacted here back in August when it flooded, so we know what it's like to be out of your business and out of your normal element."

Bertha's business, damaged in an accidental fire Friday morning, has been a Treme landmark for more than 20 years. It's well-known to the Zulu organization, especially for Mardi Gras.

"Bertha's Place is a tremendous community asset, it's right on the Zulu parade route, many of our members frequent there," said Stewart.

"Everyone knows your name," said King Zulu 2017, Adonis Expose. "The bartenders, the staff, it's a family bar, it's like a family."

Expose says there's no place like it, and after hearing about Friday's incident there was no doubt what they needed to do.

"Just to see the doors closed and the tape around there it was like going to a funeral home," he said. "We don't know what's going to happen, but we want to help and give support to her."

Which is why on February 6th they're hosting 'Tap our Tuesday,' an all you can drink event for a small entry fee.

"We're going to do a fundraiser to help her with some of the expenses she'll occur over the next few weeks and months," said Stewart.

With smoke and water damage and a weakened fire wall, the future of Bertha's Place is shaky. However, no matter what, members say they'll do what they can to help make sure this landmark continues to stand strong.

"We love her and support her and we cannot fathom her not being in business any more," said Expose.

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club will host the fundraiser on Tuesday, February 6th at the Roy E. Glapion Building located at 730 N. Broad Street.

The event is open to anyone interested, doors open at 6 p.m.

All proceeds collected from the event will go to Bertha's Place.

