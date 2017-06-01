Lockport Police Chief Warren Vedros, Town of Lockport

HOUMA COURIER -- A Lafourche Parish grand jury indicted the Lockport police chief on eight felony offenses, authorities said.

Lockport Police Chief Warren A. Vedros Sr. is charged with one count of felony theft, three counts of malfeasance in office, three counts of filing false public records and one count of forgery, according to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office.

An arrest warrant will be issued for Vedros, with bond on the warrants to be set in the amount of $80,000, or $10,000 on each count, prosecutors said in a news release.

The same investigation also resulted in the indictment of Lockport resident Robert M. Barker Jr., who faces two counts of forgery and one count of filing false public records. Barker’s bond has been set at $30,000, or $10,000 on each count, prosecutors said.

In a separate investigation, former Lafourche Parish Council member Michael F. Delatte Sr. and Kemitra Banks were each indicted on one count of felony theft relating to Section 8 housing assistance obtained through the parish Housing Authority, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Both have bonds set at $10,000.

Delatte could not be reached for comment this evening.

An indictment means the grand jury found the District Attorney’s Office presented enough evidence to warrant prosecution.

Lafourche Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Brennan Matherne said no arrest warrants had been issued for Vedros as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Read the full report here: http://www.houmatoday.com/news/20170531/lockport-police-chief-indicted-on-theft-malfeasance-charges

© 2017 WWL-TV