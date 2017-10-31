One of Algiers' most well-known families is in mourning.

New Orleans police say Carol Lombard-Ross was an innocent bystander when she was gunned down Monday night around 7:15 p.m., in the 300 block of Lebouef Street.

"It appears she was not the intended target and that there was some gunfire and she perhaps was caught in that gunfire between two individuals," NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison said.

According to the NOPD, Lombard-Ross was standing outside, not far from her front door, when a white F-150 pickup truck pulled up and shots were fired.

Algiers neighbor Marva White said she hit the floor when she heard the gunfire.

"We start hearing shots, I mean it was like canons, I mean I have never heard it like that and I've been in the military," White said. "It didn't sound like a normal weapon, you know, pop, pop, pop, it didn't sound like that."

Lombard-Ross is the sister of 2nd City Clerk of Court Darren Lombard, the sister-in-law of Juana Lombard, the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control Commissioner; and cousin of Judge Edwin Lombard of Louisiana's 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.

Senator Troy Carter is a family friend.

"Why Carol?" Carter asked. "She was such a sweet person, someone who was so committed to making the neighborhood better. She was just a few steps from her front door, minding her own business, cleaning up the neighborhood as she frequently does and unfortunately caught in the middle of someone else's behavior," Carter said.

"She was viewed in the neighborhood as the neighborhood mom. She always looked out for the young kids.in the community. Just a great person that happened to be the victim of circumstance," he added.

Neighbors called Lombard-Ross a pillar of the community.

"She would do anything and everything for you," White said. "She even cut some of the neighbors' grass, that was old, that couldn't cut the grass."

"I just came today to pay my respects to the family," neighbor Anthony Simmons said. "I just want to say turn you all's self in. You all know what you all did. You know you all did wrong."

Police are now urging anyone who may know something about the murder to say something.

"If there's anybody who has any information about this case please call us or call Crimestoppers, right away," Supt. Harrison said.

The Crimestoppers number is 504-822-1111.

