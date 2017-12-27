Longtime Atlanta anchor, Amanda Davis, dies after suffering massive stroke

Amanda Davis (Photo via WGCL-TV) (Photo: Custom)

ATLANTA — Local television news anchor Amanda Davis died Wednesday after she was hospitalized Tuesday due to a "massive stroke," Atlanta's CBS News affiliate WGCL-TV reports.

According a family friend, Davis was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, headed to San Antonio following the death of her father, when the medical episode happened.

WGCL-TV reports Davis was taken to the hospital, where she underwent treatment. By 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the station confirmed that she had died at the hospital surrounded by family.

Saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Atlanta news icon, Amanda Davis. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. She will truly be missed. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) December 28, 2017

A statement on the station's website earlier in the evening stated "family is asking for privacy at this difficult time."

Davis, who had been a television anchor in Atlanta for more than 25 years, was anchor for WGCL-TV's morning news and noon show. Before that, she had been a reporter and anchor for Atlanta's Fox affiliate, WAGA-TV, prior to leaving the station in 2013.

