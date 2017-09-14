Louisiana mother-of-three claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

JENNINGS, LA. - A Louisiana mother-of-three has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from last month’s massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot drawing.

Sarah Hebert, 26, works at a Tiger Mart in Lake Arthur, where the winning ticket was sold.

“I never would have thought I would win!” Hebert told Louisiana Lottery. “I sell tickets all the time, but really only play when the jackpots get high.”

Hebert received $1,400,00 after state and federal tax withholdings. She says she plans to invest a portion of her prize for her children, aged 2, 4 and 8. Hebert said her boyfriend also plans to “finally” purchase a home.

The store where Herbert works will be awarded a selling bonus of $20,000.

Other winning tickets sold in Louisiana during the large jackpot include two $200,000 tickets sold in Hammond and Jonesboro as well as three $50,000 tickets sold in Covington, Thibodaux and Kentwood.

