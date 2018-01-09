Louisiana teacher removed from board meeting in handcuffs

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

The Vermilion Parish School board won't press charges against a teacher who was removed from a special meeting in handcuffs.

According to a report from KATC, Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at Rene Rost Middle School, asked several questions regarding salaries and pay raises during a public comments portion of the meeting, and was ruled out of order.

When Hargrave was called upon a second time for comment, she asked another question, and was immediately detained and removed from the meeting by an Abbeville city marshal on duty. She was later placed in handcuffs as she was removed from the building, the report says.

It is unclear if the marshal was ordered to remove Hargrave.

