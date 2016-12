Malta TV: Hijackers threaten to blow up plane

An Airways Airbus A330-200 (JEREMY MELLOUL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, 2010 AFP)

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) - Malta's state television says two hijackers who diverted a Libyan commercial plane to the Mediterranean island nation have threatened to blow it up.



The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an "unlawful interference" on the airport tarmac. The plane's engines were still running.



State television TVM said the two hijackers on board had hand grenades and had threatened to explode them.



All flights in and out of Malta have been canceled.



Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 flight has 118 passengers on board.

This is a developing story.

